The Plainsmen wrapped up their final practice on Thursday, Aug. 26 with their eyes set on the opener against Putnam City.
The game was canceled last season the week the game was set to be played, due to the number of COVID-19 cases in Garfield County. Enid instead scheduled a game with Class 3A Madill, a game that ended up becoming Enid’s largest margin of victory since a 76-8 win over Shawnee in 1963.
Enid previously had a series with Guthrie, but that ended last season, after a change in schedules forced the Bluejays to drop the game.
Putnam City went 4-6 last season and 2-7 in district play, but the four teams it beat were 6-32 overall. The Pirates averaged 18.7 points per game last season, but will return starting quarterback Marcellous Hawkins, a 5-11, 190-pound senior that’s tough to catch in the open field.
The Pirates run a spread option attack that will test the speed of the Plainsmen’s defense.
“They’re extremely athletic,” Enid head coach Rashaun Woods said. “They’ve got a coaching staff that knows what they’re doing and they were a much-improved ballclub from last year. We had a chance to watch them quite a bit and they do some good things. It’s definitely gonna be a challenge to make sure that we execute on our end and control what we can control to give us the best chance to win.”
The Plainsmen’s defense will be bringing in valuable experience from last season. Omar Penate established himself as a force on the defensive line. Donovan Reiman has a good nose for the football from his defensive end position and has the athleticism to set the edge in a 6-4, 220-pound frame.
The team will be without Carlos Alvarado, a junior linebacker, that is expected to be a key piece of the defensive attack. Reciver-defensive back Daigen Gibbens is also expected to miss the game due to a hamstring injury.
Enid will be starting a new quarterback in 6-1 sophomore Bennett Percival.
“He looked really good in the scrimmage,” Woods said. “I was really happy with the way he played, he did what he was coached to do. He completed 70% of his passes which is a number that I don’t think we reached at any point last season even though we threw the ball really well. For him to do that against the competition we had at Bixby is impressive and I think he has a good chance to be that efficient again tomorrow.”
Naturally the Plainsmen are going to be trying to establish the run game on Friday, and give Percival time to get comfortable. Still, Woods doesn’t want to completely abandon the passing game, and that’s understandable given the talent the team has at wide receiver.
Junior Tykie Andrews had a breakout season for the Plainsmen last season, and sophomore Seth Carlson is expected to have a big season as well, after playing mostly on defense during his freshman season.
“Those guys were electric in the scrimmage, they have the potential to really turn the game in your favor. So trying to get those guys the ball, and then running the ball with Luke Rauh … Luke Rauh had a big scrimmage as well.
Those are key kids that we have to make sure are given enough chances to make plays. I think if we do that, that gives us the best chance of being successful.”
