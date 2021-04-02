Enid's golf team posted a team score of 333 on Thursday in Oklahoma City at Lincoln Park's East Course.
The score was good enough to finish in eighth place at the tournament, which was hosted by Mustang. Enid's Hayden Johnson posted the team's lowest score with an 80. Max Fossett finished second with a score of 82 with Dawson Branstetter adding a 83. Demitrios Farr's 87 rounded out the top four for the Plainsmen with Sam Blakenship adding a 91.
Enid head coach David Lee said that the course was aerating their greens, a process that involves putting many small holes in the green to help them grow better, which made them harder to chip and putt on.
“Way too many three putts and chips came up short because of the aerated greens," Lee said, "But that’s the way golf courses are during this time of year.”
The team will have over a week's break before travelling to Lake Hefner's North Course on April 12.
