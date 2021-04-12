Enid News & Eagle
The Plainsmen traveled to Lake Hefner’s North Course Monday for a 36-hole tournament hosted by Edmond Santa Fe that served as a preview for the regional tournament, which will also be 36 holes at the same course.
The tournament was the first 36-hole event of three for Enid this year. The Plainsmen’s scores got better as the day went on for the most part.
“Today was a positive,” Enid head coach David Lee said. “We shot a good score, we got to see the course and we know we can improve on that because of some of the three-puts and penalty strokes we can eliminate.”
The Plainsmen were led by Max Fossett and Dawson Branstetter, who both shot 80 and 81 in their two rounds with Fossett dropping a stroke on the last 18 and Branstetter gaining one.
Branstetter is a freshman for the Plainsmen, but his consistency is what most impresses his coach.
“He’s been extremely consistent, he doesn’t get in too much trouble, he doesn’t three putt very often ... fairways and greens ... he just makes a lot of pars.”
Hayden Johnson finished with an 84-84, Sam Blankenship shot 90-87 and Taylor Kreie finished with a 90-98 to give the Plainsmen a four-man team score of 335 and 332.
“I though we could shoot about 10 strokes under that,” Lee said. “There’s a lot of water on the course; we had too many balls in the water.”
The Plainsmen will have three days of break before heading off to the conference tournament in Ponca City at Lew Wentz. The Plainsmen have played at the course once already this season and shot a 342 team score led by Dawson Branstetter and Hayden Johnson’s 85’s.
