PONCA CITY — Enid has now won 13-straight after holding off Ponca City, 7-2 on Friday behind a big day from freshman shortstop Garrett Shull.
Shull went four-for-four on the day with two RBI including a solo home-run in the first inning that got the Plainsmen rolling offensively. Enid landed 15 hits in the game and allowed seven from the wildcats.
Senior Blake Priest started the game for the Plainsmen and pitched four innings while giving up three hits and one earned run. The Oklahoma-commit struck out eight batters and walked two batters.
“Pretty good all around game, we played pretty good defense,” Enid head coach Brad Gore said after the game. “We just needed one or two more hits to kind of blow it open, but it was a good tune-up for next week.”
Both teams were tied 1-1 going into the third inning when the Plainsmen reeled off two runs in the third, three runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth while holding the Tigers scoreless. Tyler Holland came in for Priest in the fifth inning and pitched two innings without giving up a run. He allowed three hits, struck out two batters and walked none.
“He started a little shaky but then he started throwing better after the second inning and kind of found his groove a little bit. Tyler Holland threw the ball really well and Zach threw the ball well too, we kind of gave them that last run.”
The Plainsmen take on Midwest City on Saturday at 1 p.m.
