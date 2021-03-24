The Enid Outlaws have released its 24-game schedule for its inaugural 2021 season including 12 home games at Stride Bank Center.
The Outlaws will host an exhibition game on April 2, before traveling to Nebraska to face off with Omaha’s Finest.
Enid’s first official game at the Stride Center will be on April 18 against the Lewisville Leopards. Enid plays two home games in April, six in May and three in June. The Outlaws May home schedule includes six home games in a 21 day stretch.
Enid will be led by head coach Ed Corporal, who has spent time at two other teams (Kansas City Tornados and the Gulf Coast Lions) in The Basketball League. The Outlaws are an expansion team in The Basketball League, a professional basketball league that started in 2018 with eight teams and has now expanded to 30.
The Outlaws opened training camp on Monday, which will continue through Saturday. Season tickets are on sale now starting at $48 and can be purchased at the Stride Bank Center’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.