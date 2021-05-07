Outlaws head coach Ed Corporal was named Co-Coach of the Month for the month of April on Thursday.
Coporal, who is in his 34th year of coaching, led the newly-formed Outlaws to a perfect 6-0 record during the month of April. Corporal was honored alongside San Diego Guardians head coach Brandon Cheeks who’s team was also 6-0 during that time period.
The Guardians (6-1) were the only other remaining undefeated team in TBL before falling to the Dayton Flight on Sunday, 115-111, leaving the Outlaws (8-0) as the last remaining unbeaten in TBL.
Corporal’s squad has a pair of home games coming up starting with a 6 p.m. tipoff against Midtown Prestige on Saturday followed playing the Houston Push on Sunday at 4 p.m. Both games will be played at the Stride Bank Center.
The Push (7-1) sit a game behind the Outlaws for first place in the Central Conference with their only loss coming against the Outlaws. The last time Enid played Midtown it cruised to a 146-73 home win.
