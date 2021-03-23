Enid’s scheduled District 6A-3 at Broken Arrow on Monday was postponed due to rain.
The Plainsmen (3-8 overall and 0-4 in district) will host the Tigers (6-3, 3-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The teams will make up the rainout at Broken Arrow at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
University of Oklahoma signee Blake Priest is scheduled to pitch for the Plainsmen.
“It is what it is,’’ Enid coach Brad Gore said about the rainout. “We had a good workout Sunday and we were looking forward to it, I think our kids will be up for it tonight.’’
Broken Arrow had a five-game winning streak broken by No. 1 Class B Red Oak, 10-2 on March 17.
Enid is coming off a 12-0 rout of Muldrow on Friday.
It will be the start of a busy week for EHS who will play at Woodward Thursday, will host Piedmont Friday and travel to Edmond Santa Fe on Saturday.
Pioneer and Chisholm
The Watonga at Pioneer and Metro Christian at Chisholm (doubleheader) were also rained out Monday.
Pioneer coach Dave Riesen said the Watonga game will not be made up. If the two teams play in next month’s Merrifield Tournament, it would count as a conference game.
