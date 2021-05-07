Enid’s and Oklahoma Bible Academy’s girls have some high hopes going into the Class 6A and 4A state tennis tournaments Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
The 6A tournament will begin with singles at 8 a.m. 4A singles will start at 9:15. Doubles will be called after the singles are completed. There will be an afternoon session with the tournament concluding beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.
EHS will have competitors in two divisions — sophomore Alexa Garcia (21-12), No. 1 singles and junior Cheyenne Gill and sophomore Madison Nickels (5-7), No. 2 doubles.
Garcia, who won the Oklahoma Big 8 championship and was third in regionals, is expected to be one of the top eight seeds.
“We’re excited about what we can accomplish,’’ said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “Alexa has played really well against tough competition, I think she will handle the pressure well.’’
Gill and Nickels were second in conference and fourth at regionals. Gill played No. 2 singles at state as a freshman two years ago. COVID-19 wiped out last year’s tournament.
“I think they have a chance to win some matches,’’ Rogers said. “Hopefully, Cheyenne’s experience at state will help Madison with her nerves.’’
OBA will have an entire lineup for state — Isabella Groendyke (13-10), No. 1 singles; Clara Caldwell (13-6), No. 2 singles; Emmie Lichty and Ashley Miller (14-11), No. 1 doubles; and Sydney Winter and Nadia Rodriguez (7-9), No. 2 doubles.
Lichty and Miller were second at regionals at Holland Hall. Both singles players were third. Winter and Rodriguez were fourth.
OBA is in 4A for the first time since 2014 after being bumped up to 5A the previous five tournaments.
“Our singles and our No. 1 doubles teams are pretty strong,’’ said Lady Trojans coach Melanin Reid. “We have a chance to get to the podium (top five).’’
OBA faced mostly 5A and 6A teams in its tournaments which prepared them for the postseason. They saw 4A powers Holland Hall and Riverfield Day School for the first time at regionals.
“That gave us a good idea of what we will face,’’ Reid said.
None of the players have played at state before.
“That’s what makes it so special,’’ Reid said. “We have three seniors (Lichty, Winter and Groendyke) who have never gone. We just need to be positive, focus and play consistent.’’
Rodriguez is a junior, Caldwell a sophomore and Miller, a freshman.
Caldwell is scheduled to run in the 1,600 relay at the Class A state track meet Saturday at Cherokee. It is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
“We’ll try to get her there,’’ Reid said.
