Enid coach Wade Rogers is confident the Acers can qualify their entire team at Monday’s 6A regional tournament at Mustang.
“We’re excited,” Rogers said. “If our girls play well, we will have a good shot at qualifying all four for state.”
The Acers qualified all four divisions for state a year ago.
Enid will be joined in the field by Edmond North, Mustang, Choctaw, Deer Creek Edmond, Lawton, Southmoore and U.S. Grant. Edmond North and Deer Creek loom as favorites for the team title but EHS could have a shot, Rogers said.
“It’s a tough regional,” Rogers said.
Haley Hibbets and Alexa Garcia, the No. 1 and No. 2 singles players, are seen as probable No. 1 seeds by Rogers. Hibbets was third at state at No. 2 last year while Garcia was seventh at No. 1.
Madison Nickels and Caitlyn Stotts are seen as anywhere from No. 3 to No. 5 seeds at No. 1 doubles. They have lost to both Edmond North and Deer Creek.
Sage Haffner and Kenzi Stotts are also seen as a No. 3 to No. 5 seed at No. 2 doubles.
Rogers said he was disappointed the Oklahoma 7 Conference Tournament was rained out Thursday. The weather has forced EHS indoors this week.
“We’re ready to give it our best shot,” Rogers said. “We haven’t gotten outside much, but that’s the way it is for everybody around the state. Some time off might have been good for us.”
Oklahoma Bible Academy will be an unfamiliar situation when they go to the 4A regional at Tulsa’s LaFortune Park.
The Lady Trojans will be going against Lincoln Christian, Bristow, Harding Charter Prep, Metro Christian, Miami, Nowata, Oklahoma Christian Academy, Rejoice Christian and Skiatook.
“We don’t have too many head-to-head against these people, so it is a little bit of an unknown,” said OBA coach Hallie Caldwell. “Hopefully, these teams will perform.”
No. 1 singles player Ashley Miller was fifth at state a year ago while senior Clara Caldwell won the No. 2 singles title at state.
“We got a pretty good chance there,” said coach Caldwell.
Freshman Reagan Miller and Aaliyah Hopper will be at No. 1 doubles while sophomore Caroline Caldwell and Sophie Petka will be at No. 2 doubles.
“We have faced a lot of 6A and 5A teams, so we should be prepared for this,” said coach Caldwell.
