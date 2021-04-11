TULSA — Enid’s tennis teams finished seventh at the Union Team Tournament Saturday.
EHS beat Norman, 6-3 for seventh place after losing to Edmond North, 8-1 and Bixby, 5-4 in the first two rounds.
The format followed the pro Team Tennis format with No. 1 and No. 2 boys and girls singles, No. 1 and No. 2 boys and girls doubles and mixed doubles.
Winners against Norman were Bryce Baker, No. 1 boys singles; Carter Reinhardt, No. 2 boys singles; Mason Feightner and Kaden Heitfeld, No. 1 boys doubles; Alexa Garcia, No. 1 girls singles; Cheyenne Gill and Madelyn Goins, No. 2 girls doubles; and Hannah Brinley and Cooper Reinhardt, mixed doubles.
Winners against Bixby were Heitfeld, No. 1 boys singles; Bryce Nehring, No. 2 boys singles; Feightner and Cooper Reinhardt, No. 1 doubles; and Baker and Garcia, mixed doubles.
Feightner and Cooper Reinhardt won at No. 2 boys doubles against Edmond North.
“I thought we played well,” said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “It was a fun tournament. We were able to switch up our lineups.”
The Plainsmen and Acers will be off this week before going to the Edmond North Tournaments the week after.
