FARMINGTON, N.M. — The Enid Majors closed out their cinderella run with a 4-1 win over D-BAT United on Saturday, July 31, winning the Connie Mack World Series with an undefeated record.
Enid entered the World Series with a perfect 29-0 record coming off wins in the South Plains Regional and Connie Mack state championship. On their way to winning the title, Enid scored 90 runs in nine games including a game against the Knights that was called in the second inning due to weather.
Before Enid’s 4-1 win on Saturday, its closest game in the World Series came in an 8-2 win over the Frackers. It finished with a run differential of +71 in the tournament.
“It feels right,” Majors head coach Kris Webb said after the win. “… I know there’s other teams that deserve it and wanted it as bad as we did, but what this team did in Farmington, N.M., it’ll be hard to replicate.”
On Saturday, Kaleb Melvin (Calumet), Blake Priest (Enid) and Will Farr (Silo) combined for a no-hitter to close out the Majors’ season with a 37-0-1 record.
Enid allowed 19 runs in the tournament and gave up just one run in its final 13 innings at the World Series.
Webb credits catcher Ian Daugherty and assistant coach Kevin Farr, Will’s father and Webb’s former American Legion coach, for the success his team had against opposing batters at the World Series.
“Kevin Farr and Ian Daugherty, the plans they put together for these hitters was instrumental in our success. Kevin Farr’s scouting reports against these other teams is why we were so successful.”
Enid trailed 1-0 after the first inning on Saturday, after Melvin walked a batter with the bases loaded. It was just the second time during the World Series that Enid trailed during the game; the other came in its first game against D-BAT on Thursday, July 29.
Last time, the Majors responded with a four run second inning before running away with a run-rule win in five innings. D-BAT didn’t lay down and fall apart in the championship game.
In the second inning, a weather delay stalled the game for about 30 minutes.
Webb said the delay was exactly what the team needed.
“The good Lord giving us a weather delay helped,” Webb said. “It calmed our nerves, we got to joke around a little bit, we got to hit a little more.”
Enid got its first hit in the third inning, and it was a big one.
That’s when Zandt Payne (Deer Creek) hit a solo home run over the left field wall to tie the game 1-1. Cayden Brumbaugh hit a lead-off solo home run in the fourth to give the Majors the lead.
D-BAT kept Enid from extending the lead further in the top of the sixth. With two outs and the bases loaded, D-BAT picked off Enid’s Ian Daugherty at second base to retire the side.
In the top of the seventh inning, in a tightly contested game, Kade Goeke (Enid) helped extend the Majors’ lead with an RBI-triple that narrowly missed the foul line. The run fired the Majors up, and Goeke scored on a ground ball by Bryce Logan on the next at-bat to make it 4-1 Enid.
The left fielder finished two for two with an RBI.
“That was huge for him,” Webb said. “He hasn’t had much success in this tournament, to be honest. He played left field lights out and the defense was what was keeping him in the lineup because I think he was pressing a little bit and he had arguably the biggest at-bat of the summer for us. That broke it open … that made everyone breathe.”
When asked what Webb will remember most about his team this summer, Webb’s answer was simple.
“They were perfect.”
Majors top Nighthawks in semifinal game
The Majors run-ruled the Colton Nighthawks (California) 9-0 late Friday to get to the final of the Connie Mack World Series.
Kingfisher native Ian Daugherty gave the Majors their first run of the day on a sacrifice fly in the first inning. He also scored their final run, a two-run walk-off homer that gave Enid the eight-run lead it needed to finish the game in a six inning run-rule.
Daugherty was two for three at the plate with four RBIs.
Webb said it wasn’t a coincidence that Daugherty seemed to be getting better when the games started to become more important.
“It’s one of those things where when the lights turn on, the superstars become superstars and the lights are on,” Webb said. “He’s turned it to another level.”
Keaton Ruthardt stepped in as the starter for the Majors and went hitless through five and a third innings. He was relieved by Maddux Mayberry in the fifth, who closed out the inning without giving up a hit.
Ruthardt finished the game allowing three hits and no runs while striking out five batters and walking three.
“He was the freshest out of the group,” Webb said about the decision to start Ruthardt. “He’s waited his turn … that’s what he’s been for me all summer long and I knew what I’d get out of him. He’s a competitor and he’s gonna give it everything he’s got.”
Enid jumped out to a four run lead in the first inning and followed it up with a two-run second. Will Edmunson had an RBI-double in the first and an RBI-single in the second. The Hutchinson Community College commit was three for three with two RBIs.
Enid finished with 11 hits and had two errors while the Nighthawks were held to three hits and had three errors.
