Connie Mack State Tournament
PLAINSMEN 10, OK DRILLERS ATWOOD 4
Drillers020200—432
Plainsmen11053x—1071
WP — Kennedy 5 1/3 innings, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 strikeouts, 6 walks. LP — Simon, 1 1/3 innings, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk. Drillers — Berlowitz, 1-for-2, triple; Turner, run scored; Lamb, 2 runs scored; Mattheson, 1-for-1, double, 2 RBI; Trout, 1-for-2. Plainsmen — Slater, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored; Shull, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, triple, double, 3 RBI; Hartling, 2-for-4, run scored, 2 RBI; Carlson, 1-for-1, run scored; Simon, run scored; Goodpasture, 1-for-2, RBI; Humphrey, 1-for-2, double, 2 runs scored; Jarnagin, sacrifice
