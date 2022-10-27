The Plainsmen will look to honor the seniors and move a step closer to a home playoff game Friday night when Enid welcomes Southmoore to D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
That's not the only thing this group is looking to inch closer to, however.
Running back Luke Rauh is inching close to being the fourth Enid back to go over 1,500-yards and linebacker Carlos Alvarado, who already holds the career tackles mark by a linebacker in Enid history, is 13 tackles away from being the top tackler in Plainsmen history regardless of position.
Alvarado has 290, the record is 303 by Willie Harrell. Alvarado is already ahead of the 269 tackle mark by a linebacker set by Kenny Palboon, who played for Enid from 1989-1991.
He is also ahead of current Plainsmen defensive coordinator Kareem Sears, who played at Enid from 1992-1994.
Add to that Tykie Andrews being two receptions away from being the first Enid receiver to 100 catches and two touchdowns away from being the single-season touchdown king.
The Plainsmen will look to rebound from a tough loss at Broken Arrow last Thursday that saw Enid give up 24 points unanswered and fail to score after the half.
Enid will have to put that behind them to beat Southmoore, 0-5 in district, 1-7 overall.
If Enid can win, and get some help, next week's game at Norman North could be for the right to host a playoff game, either way, Enid is playoff bound for the first time under coach Rashaun Woods.
Enid sits fifth in the 6A-I standings, in front of Moore and Westmoore, both teams Enid has defeated this season, giving the Plainsmen tiebreakers over both.
Enid comes into the game 2-3 in district, if the Plainsmen win out they will be 4-3 in district.
Broken Arrow plays Jenks and Moore, respectively. Broken Arrow comes into Friday's action 3-2. If Broken Arrow was to lose out, and Enid win out, it should put Enid in fourth in district, earning a home playoff game.
Alternatively, Norman North is currently third in 6A-I with a district record of 4-1. If Norman North loses Friday to Westmoore and to Enid next week, it would finish 4-3, but Enid would hold a tiebreaker, giving Enid a home playoff game and either third or fourth in the district.
Bixby has clinched a first-round bye and home field through the playoffs. Jenks could slip, but Enid cannot move into second, due to a loss to Jenks earlier this season.
Of note, Norman North holds a tiebreaker over Broken Arrow after a 57-50 win earlier this season.
This will be the first meeting between the two teams. If Enid improves to 5-4, ti will be the first time the Plainsmen have finished above .500 in the regular season since going 6-4 in 2010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.