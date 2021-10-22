ENID, Okla. — The Plainsmen’s senior night festivities might not be as long as some of their district opponents, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be less meaningful.
When Enid head coach Rashaun Woods took over three seasons ago, there were 20-something players in the Class of 2022 by his estimate. Now that they’re seniors, 10 remain on the team.
Having been through a pair of senior nights of his own as a player, Woods understands what his players are going through.
“It’s very important for them, because they won’t play another game in the home stadium,” Woods said. “It’s special for them, as it should be. You just want to really cherish the moment as much as you can.”
When Enid takes on Norman at 7 p.m. on Friday its opponent will have over twice as many seniors as the Plainsmen (21), despite being a similarly sized school. Meanwhile, fellow 6A1 opponent Jenks will be graduating 33 seniors this season.
Woods said that when he looks at the number of seniors on the roster it makes him feel several different ways.
“Now that they’re seniors, over half of them are not on the team anymore, and those are the 10 that stuck with it, and are continuing to get better and we’re definitely gonna miss them,” Woods said. “They mean quite a bit to me, just like most senior classes and most kids that stick it out. At this level you want 30 (seniors).”
Woods said the progress the program is making can be best exemplified by the guys that have stuck around and continued to train in the Plainsmen’s weight program. Of the team that’s leaving, the majority play on the defense, which has been the stronger side of the ball for Enid this season.
Enid has held opponents to 23.7 points per game this year, having only given up over 30 points once, in a 49-6 loss to Jenks.
Defensive end Donovan Rieman (6-4, 235 pounds) has been a difference-maker this season, forcing opposing offenses to run plays to the opposite side of the field. On the inside of the defensive line, Quentin Dority Jr. has developed into a solid run-stopper on his own.
Reece Slater (defensive back), Alex Macias (outside linebacker), Romello Washington (defensive end) and Kyron Criss (defensive line) also play a high number of snaps on defense as seniors.
“All those guys that committed to the weight program are physically ready to go out and play,” Woods said. “They’re making plays for us, and it’s really good to see. When they were sophomores, they really weren’t very good at all, and now to see those guys lead the team and really make plays for the team is a really good feeling.”
Woods expects to see running back Luke Rauh return after missing the previous two games due to a deep bruise in his foot that was suffered during the Jenks game. Woods said the break has also given the junior running back a chance to heal other injuries that had mounted up due to the workload he endured to start the season.
“He’s as close as he’s been to 100% since Yukon (Oct. 1),” he said. “He’s gonna get the start. Brady (Conder) will run the football too, he’s done well for us, and we’ll be looking to establish some consistency in the run game.”
Norman (3-4, 2-2) enters the game coming off a 35-16 win over Westmoore, and is ranked fifth in District 6A1-1. Enid has a chance to pass them in the rankings with a win on Friday, with two games to go in the season.
The Plainsmen have lost four of their last five including a 20-14 loss to a winless Edmond Memorial team last week. The Tigers’ offense is averaging 30.7 points per game and hasn’t been held below 21 points by any opponent this season.
Norman quarterback Tias McClarty presents a difficult challenge for Enid’s defense particularly with his ability to make plays with his feet.
“We’ve got to do it as a team, because there’s nobody that we have individually that can just track him down, but that’s been the case in most games, but our defense has been doing very well,” Woods said. “Coach (Kareem) Sears has done a phenomenal job of getting those guys to how they’re supposed to fit the run.”
Last season the Plainsmen fell to the Tigers 35-20 on the road.
