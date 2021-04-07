Enid went on the road and knocked off No. 1 Jenks, 1-0.
The win couldn't have come at a better time following the Plainsmen's back-to-back close losses against Stillwater last week. Enid head coach Craig Liddell understood how tough of a task the Plainsmen had going into Tuesday night but was happy with the way his team prepared coming into the game.
"We're absolutely delighted with it," Liddell said after the win. "We know how hard it is to go in and do what we've done tonight, because we've done it for years and we've tried to compete and raised our level and to go there tonight and to go toe-to-toe with a very good team at their place ... it's huge for our guys' confidence."
Luis Mendoza scored the only goal of the game in the 22nd minute. Geovany Lupercio was credited with the assist after finding his teammate in space on a counter attack.
"Geovani looked up and saw the space and played a beautiful ball in," Liddell said. "And then Luis just sliced into the channel and he hit the shot first time across goal on the half-volley."
Liddell called the goal "an absolutely beautiful strike".
The goal couldn't have come at a better time, as the Trojans were knocking on the door early in the game but couldn't find the back of the net.
"It was an absolute team game," Liddell said. "Sophomore goal keeper made two or three great saves in the open in the game. Jenks started fast."
Liddell gave credit to his two center backs for slowing down a tough Jenks attack.
"David Garcia and Jared Vega were absolutely fantastic at center back." Liddell said.
Liddell said the game was very evenly matched with both teams trading shots on goal.
"It was a good Jenks team and an end-to-end game," Liddell said. "They certainly had good shots on our goal but we certainly had good shots on their goal too."
Liddell called Tuesday "an enormous win on the road." for his program. The team is now 7-2 on the season after snapping a two game winning streak.
"If you were a neutral fan at that game," Liddell said. "you had a very entertaining game of soccer in front of you."
The Plainsmen will have a short break before hosting Muskogee at home on Friday.
The Pacers fell on the road to the Trojans 8-0 on Tuesday.
Jenks took control of the game in the first half after scoring four goals in the first half. The loss drops the Pacers to 5-5 on the season.
The Trojans are the No. 1 team in Class 6A-4 with an 8-1 record. Liddell said that he thought his team learned a lot from the loss, such as playing until the final whistle.
"All credit to Jenks but we've got to learn and we've got to compete for the whole game."
Liddell said the loss was disappointing for his players but not demoralizing. He said that the team won't be hanging their heads over the loss too much and will be looking to build from it.
"We didn't just admire the good team," Liddell said, "we said we'll learn from what we need to do better and we'll learn and do better."
The Pacers won't have long to dwell over the loss as they will host Muskogee at home on Friday at 6 p.m.
"It's one of those where you don't come in and think about it too much, Jenks on the road is a very tough call when they're on form like they are. We've got some things
that we knew we were already working on and we kind of got it exposed tonight, hopefully that opens some of the girls eyes."
