ENID, Okla. — Enid fourth- through eighth-graders learned the science behind softball and baseball from Oklahoma State University student-athletes at Devon SportsLab on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Devon SportsLab is a partnership between Devon Energy, Engage Learning, OSU and the University of Oklahoma designed to spark students’ interest in science, technology engineering and math — collectively known as STEM.
Christina Rehkop, Devon’s director of community relations, said the goal of the program is to introduce children to STEM in a fun and new way.
“Devon SportsLab helps bring scientific concepts to life through something kids enjoy — sports,” Rehkop said. “We understand the importance of being exposed to STEM at an early age, and what better way than to learn from your favorite college athletes.”
The OSU student-athletes helped run interactive drills teaching the science behind hitting, pitching and fielding. The program was facilitated by the nonprofit Engage Learning.
Lyndsay Watts, assistant director of athletics for Enid Public Schools, said the workshop provided a huge value for students.
“Using sports our kids already love to explain technical concepts is a great way to expand their horizons and help them understand how STEM affects their lives,” Watts said. “We couldn’t provide these opportunities without dedicated, engaged corporate partners like Devon.”
For more information about Devon SportsLab, visit OKState.com/SportsLab, and EngageLearning.org.
