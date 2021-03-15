JENKS 11, ENID 8
Enid 0 2 2 4 0 0 0 - 8 9 4
Jenks 2 2 0 2 0 2 3 - 11 13 3
WP: James 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 8 SO, 2 BB; Mayberry 6.0 IP, 11 H, 6 ER, 3 SO, BB;
Enid: Goeke 1-4, R, RBI; Kennedy 0-3, 1 R; Brooks 3-4, RBI; Shull 1-2, 2 R, 2 RBI; McCool 2-3, R, 3 RBI; Mayberry 0-3; Voitik 1-3; Hartling 1-2, RBI; Slater 0-3;
Jenks: Wright 3-5, 3 R, 4 RBI; Walls 2-5, 2 R, 2 RBI; Fowler 3-5, 2 RBI; Adams 1-4, R; Casselbury 2-3, RBI; Sharrock 0-4; Tibbett 0-2; Lamb 1-4, R; Fisher 1-3, 3 R;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.