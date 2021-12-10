ENID, Okla. — Longtime Mid-America Nationals tournament director Corey Clayton can just look at the bracket to notice the depth of the prestigious wrestling tournament which begins Friday at the Stride Bank Center.
Fourteen defending state champions from either Oklahoma, Kansas, Louisiana and Texas are in the field for the tournament which was postponed by COVID-19 last season.
Two divisions have three state champs in the field.
“This is tougher than the state tournament,” said Clayton, who started the tournament in 2007 while coaching at Union. “When you have three state champions in our bracket, it’s tough.”
Thirty-four teams are in the field, including Edmond North and Mustang, ranked No. 2 and No. 6 in 6A; Collinsville, El Reno and Glenpool, ranked 1-2-3 respectively in 5A; Tuttle, ranked No. 1 in 4A; Skiatook and Jay, ranked No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in 3A; Maize, Kan., ranked No. 1 in 5A Kansas; Andale, Kan., ranked No. 2 in 4A Kansas; and Arlington Martin, ranked No. 2 in 6A.
“This tournament just continues to get better,” Clayton said. “Not having it last year has just made people to be even more excited.”
For host Enid, it’s a chance to improve and learn against quality competition. Wrestlers will be guaranteed at least seven matches — three in pool Friday (11 a.m.) and a least four Saturday.
There will be eight, four-wrestler pools. The top two advance to the gold bracket. The third and fourth finishers will go to the silver bracket where for the first time ever the bracket will go to 32nd place.
“We’re getting a lot of matches in,” said Enid head coach Trent Holland. “We will get lots of video where we can make corrections along the way and get them ready for regionals in February.”
Clayton, an Enid assistant coach, said the local focus is not necessarily on winning or losing but getting better.
“Are we tying things we doing in the room?,” Clayton said. “Are we staying in position. If we do that we can go back into the room and improve on things. We can get a lot of film on them and spent a lot of individual time breaking down what’s working for them in areas and what we can improve on.”
Every year, Clayton said, a wrestler or a two has had a significant breakthrough at the MAN tournament. Austin Loza was third at the 2016 championships but would go on to be a state runner-up.
“He took what he learned there and got into the state finals,’’ Clayton said. “There were a couple of people he lost to before the Mid-America Nationals that he beat at state. That was a big turning point. It’s hard to replicate the actual competition you get here wrestling seven matches in two days.”
Enid 145-pounder Trinit Zweifel, who has beaten both of his opponents this season, is given the best chance of the Plainsmen wrestlers to place high. EHS has yet to have an individual champion in the tournament history.
He will be joined in the lineup by Hector Perez, 106; Peyton Zweifel, 113; Vinny Sandiver, 132; Stephen Brooks, 138; Leslie Fortner, 152; Jason Sayres, 182; Carlos Alvarado, 195; and Seth Melvin, 285. Holland hopes to get Jason Pearson in somewhere if possible
“I think we will do fabulous,” Holland said. “We have been training hard in the room and progessing every day. The kids who missed out last season are excited. This will be good for them.”
Some of the individual stars include:
113 — Dasez Duran, Jay, state champion.
120 — State champions Brad Potts, Tuttle; Ernie Perry, Airline, La.; Gage Walker, Jay
126 — State champions Nakaylen Shabazz, Mazie, Kan.; Shane Rynconz, Arlington Martin; Bubba Wright, Kapaun Mount Carmel, Kan.
132 — State runnersup Kaden Smith, Bridge Creek; Brody Gee, Skiatook; Will Hager, El Reno
138 — State champion Owen Eck, Andale, Kan.; state runner-up Mike Edwards, Glenpool
145 — State champion Cole Brooks, Collinsville; state runner-up Reese Davis, Tuttle, who won a preseason national tournament,
152 —State champion Cameron Steed, Collinsville; state runners-up Layton Schneider, Edmond North; Issac Levy, Skiatook; Hayden Brown, Tuttle; and third-place finisher Bam West, Mustang
160 — State champion Drake Acklin, Collinsville; state runner-ups John Wiley, Mustang, a 2020 state champ and a University of Oklahoma signee; Rylee Welburn, El Reno and fourth-place finisher Talon McCullas, who was a double All-American last summer
170 — State runner Tucker Waitman, Tuttle
182 — State champion Garrett Wells, Glenpool; state runnersups Nathan Fury, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Kan.; and Sam Schmidt, Tuttle
195 — State runner-ups Makaveil Ramirez, Piedmont; Faird Mobarak, Plano West; and third-place finisher Ricky Thomas, Edmond North, an summer All-American
220 — Third-place finisher Turner Leonard, Olathe East
285 — State champions Harley Andrews of Tuttle, a Nebraska signee and Christian Rowland, Mustang; and state runner-up Maverick Williams, Jay.
Enid will be joined in the field by Airline, La.; Altus, Andale, Kan.; Arlington, Texas Martin; Bartlesville, Bridge Creek, Byron Nelson, Texas; Collinsville, Comanche, Del City, Duncan, Edmond North, Edmond Santa Fe, El Reno, Glenpool, Houston Westside, Jay, Kapaun Mount Carmel Kan.; Liberty Christian, Texas; Maize, Kan.; Marlow, Midwest City, Muskogee, Mustang, Newton, Kan.; Olathe East, Kan; Piedmont; Plano, Texas Wet; Putnam City, Putnam City North, Rockwall, Texas; Skiatook, Southlake Carroll, Texas; Tuttle; Union and Weatherford
