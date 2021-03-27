The Plainsmen snapped a two-game losing skid on Friday night when they defeated Piedmont 8-5 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Enid led 8-4 going into the final inning but the Wildcats fought back in the final inning to make it 8-5 with two outs and two players in scoring position. Enid closer Seth Carlson came in and was able to force a ground out to end the game.
“I thought Jake Kennedy threw the ball really well. I thought all of our pitchers did a good job, even under a little pressure we came back. Seth gets a 3-0 count on that guy and he hit the first guy and comes back and gets him. Those are the things we’re looking for every game, the little improvements.”
The Plainsmen walked four batters in the final inning but only allowed one run. Gore said that giving up too many easy walks has been a relatively new issue the team is facing but he’s happy that the offense has been able to make up for it.
“Before this Broken Arrow series our pitching had kind of been carrying us,” Gore said, “And we’ve had to hold people and hold people, and we couldn’t score. We’ve been talking about ‘We need to get some early runs and give our pitchers a chance to relax a little bit’.”
Freshman McCage Hartling was the first Plainsmen to land a hit, and his coach said it helped the team relax early in the game. Maddux Mayberry and Seth Carlson each hit a double and a single on the day and Garrett Brooks had a single as well.
“I was really pleased with our offensive performance tonight,” Gore said. “We put the bat on the ball and got some timely hits.”
Sophomore pitcher Jacob Kennedy got the start for Enid, allowing four runs and one hit to go along with four strike outs. The head coach said he liked the way Kennedy performed today, particularly when the pressure was ramping up.
Enid may not have had the most experienced pitchers on either side tonight, but was able to get the job done anyways with their underclassmen.
“We threw two sophomores and a freshman tonight in there,” Gore said about his pitchers, “I thought they did a good job, that’s a pretty good ballclub.”
Gore said if there had to be a negative to the pitching today it would be that they’re giving up too many walks.
“I thought our guys played extremely hard, they were ready to play. We did some things offensively tonight, got some clutch hits when we needed it.”
The Plainsmen won’t have a lot of time to prepare for their next game when they travel to Edmond to take on Edmond Santa Fe at noon.
