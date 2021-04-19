Enid held off a late push by Putnam City West to extend its winning streak to eight games, with a 13-5 win on Monday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Plainsmen started off playing well all around -- starting pitcher Blake Priest struck out seven batters in the first four innings before giving up his first hit. Meanwhile Enid’s offense had scored eight runs.
“I don’t know how to put it,” Enid head coach Brad Gore said, “I guess it was kind of an ugly win. It wasn’t our best ball -- we’re just trying to be better tomorrow, and I think we will.”
Jake McCool got the scoring started for Enid, landing a two-RBI triple off the center field wall. Garrett Brooks got an RBI base hit to center and McCool landed an RBI double in the second inning.
McCool finished the game 3-4 at the plate with four RBI.
With a comfortable lead going into the fourth inning, Gore thought the team just lost their concentration.
“I think we lost our focus when we got up 8-0,” Gore said. “We just kind of lost our focus and started going through the motions.”
The Patriots got their first hit of the day in the fourth, a two-RBI double by Ramiro Estrada. After a scoreless fourth for the Plainsmen, Maddux Byers singled on a ground ball to right field that brought in two runs, followed by an RBI-single by Nick Elmhorst that cut Enid’s lead to 8-5 heading into the fifth.
Priest was replaced by Tyler Holland in the fourth inning, but by that point the momentum had switched to the Patriot’s side and Enid needed to come up big on offense in order to put the game away.
“Once you’re in the zone and then you come out of the zone, it’s hard to come back and get focused on the strike zone,” Gore said. “It is what it is but it’s a good learning experience.”
Holland was able to close out the win for Enid and didn’t allow a run in the final two innings while striking out four batters, walking two and allowing three hits.
The Plainsmen were able to extend their lead with solid baser running through the final three innings. Enid scored on another triple by McCool in the sixth and were able to find home plate on several wild pitches by the Patriots.
Gore said that he saw things that he liked during the game but overall didn’t feel like the execution was there.
“We ran the bases good,” Gore said. “We were aggressive, but it was just one of those games where we didn’t really execute a lot of the things we needed to execute.”
The Plainsmen, like many other teams, are starting to fine-tune their game to be ready for the end of the season. Enid only has seven games left until the start of the playoffs.
The team is still in a good spot having won 13 of their last 14 games dating back to two straight losses to Broken Arrow at the end of March.
Regardless, that won’t stop Gore from looking for any ways that they can improve before the postseason comes around.
“We’re still missing a few signals and missing a few things that can be small, but they can be big in a game,” Gore said.
Enid (16-11) will travel to Putnam City (2-28) for a rematch on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
