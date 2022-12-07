Enid High’s swimmers were hampered by illness Tuesday for a dual with Mustang at the Denny Price Family YMCA.
Fortunately for the Plainsmen, Weston Stewart was in the best of health.
Stewart won both the 200 free (1:56.18) and the 100 back (1:00.90) individually and teamed with Taylor Higbee, Mason Mongold and Carson Nault to win the 200 free relay in 1:42.79 and with Kai-El Hooper, Cody Higbee and Nault to take the 400 free relay in 3:45.72.
The boys beat Mustang, 500-481, while the girls won, 510-420.
“Weston made the difference,” said EHS coach Samuel Stewart. “He pulled in a hard victory in the 100 back. He was behind at the 75-yard mark but got the last 25 for the win. He was behind going into his leg in the 400 free relays, but he caught up four seconds to get us the win.”
Mustang’s Brody White was second with a 1:03.58.
Coach Stewart was especially pleased since the girls were missing two swimmers and a “couple of others weren’t feeling good.” They were missing four boys as well.
“I was real happy with our results,” he said.
Coach Stewart singled out Lyla Brown, who had a season-best time of 1:18.88 in winning the 100 breast. Brown teamed with Gabby Mendoza-Lara, Elsa Stewart and Loren Simpson to win the 200 medley relay in 2:06.75 and with Shyann Kissinger, KaDynce Brochu and Elsa Stewart to take the 200 free relay in 1:52.17.
“That time would have gotten her to state the last few years,” he said.
Other EHS girls winners were Brochu, 200 free, 2:14.75; Kissinger, 200 IM, 2:19.32 and 100 back, 1:02.10; Elsa Stewart, 50 free, 26.98 and 100 free, 1:02.38; Mendoza-Lara, 500 free, 6:35.21; and the 400 free relay of Simpson, Brochu, Kissinger and Mendoza-Lara, 4:21.97.
Other EHS boys winners were Cody Higbee, 200 IM, 2:21.36 and 100 free, 57.46; Taylor Higbee, 50 free, 26.65 and 1:42.79; and Hudson Plummer, 100 butterfly, 1:04.11.
The next swimming meet will be at Ponca City Dec. 15 with the host Wildcats and Tulsa Kelley.
