It may have been an abbreviated prep soccer season, but that didn’t keep four Enid High School soccer players from being recognized for their performance as they were named to Class 6A All-State team.
Two Pacers and two Plainsmen earned All-State honors, among several EHS soccer players also earning postseason recognition.
Plainsmen midfielder, senior Edgar Gonzalez, joined teammate senior Brayan Rodriguez on the boys All-State team.
Gonzalez came back strong after missing the entire 2019 season due to an injury he suffered in the preseason conference tournament. In a postseason interview with the Enid News & Eagle, EHS head coach Craig Liddell credited Gonzalez with being “the guy making things tick, making the passes, the guy who screens off defenders.”
Rodriguez helped solidify a productive frontline for the Plainsmen this season, recording three assists. He has committed to play soccer next season at Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa.
Making the girls Class 6A All-State team were defender Rachael Chatterji and midfielder Marissa Neil.
Neil, who has committed to NOC Tonkawa, had two goals and six assists for the Pacers. Liddell referred to Neil as the team’s “Energizer bunny” and said “the other girls would see she is bringing it and wanted to keep up with that.”
Chatterji will be joining teammate Neil next season at NOC Tonkawa. Chatterji had been a Pacers soccer mainstay, playing varsity since her freshman year.
Earning All-State honorable mention were Plainsman senior Caleb Steinke and Pacers senior Taylor Schlecht.
But the honors didn’t end at All-State for EHS soccer.
For the Plainsmen, Miguel Chavez, David Garcia and Jared Vega joined Gonzalez, Rodriguez and Steinke on the All-Big 8 Conference team. Diego Gonzalez, Geovany Lupercio and Andrew Mora were All-Big 8 Conference honorable mention.
Garcia, Gonzalez, Rodriguez and Vega were also named All-District. Lupercio, Mora and Steinke were All-District honorable mention.
The Pacers were also well-represented on the All-Big 8 and All-District teams.
Gabi Cotarelo, Franky Diaz and Kelci Wilson, along with Neil, Schlecht and Chatterji, were named All-Big 8 Conference. Cassidy Fitzgerald, Marlee Schollenbarger and Edith Vega were All-Big 8 honorable mention.
Chatterji, Neil, Schlecht and Wilson added All-District first team honors, while Cotarelo, Diaz, Schollenbarger and Vega were All-District honorable mention.
Both the Pacers and Plainsmen sported 3-1 records when the season came to a sudden halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. All three of the Pacers’ wins were shutouts with Cotarelo in net. The Pacers outscored their opponents 18-2 with their only loss a 2-1 setback to Piedmont on penalty kicks.
The Plainsmen opened with a 2-1 loss to Eisenhower, but then went on a three-game winning streak that started with back-to-back shutouts behind goalkeeper Creed Skidmore, defeating Midwest City 8-0 and Piedmont 2-0 and then topping Woodward 2-1.
Both teams started the year by winning the preseason Big 8 Conference tournament.
