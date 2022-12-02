The Pacers got in the win column for the first time under new head coach William Milton on Friday against Ponca City, 43-40.
The win came on a last-second buzzer beater by Kiara Morris. Morris ended the game with a team-high 16 points. She was the only Pacer in double digits. MaryAngel Jibbwa scored nine.
The Pacers, now 1-1, trailed by 12 points at the half, 29-17. Enid scored 26 in the second half and limited Ponca City to just three points in the fourth quarter.
“I felt from the tip if we limited their second chance possessions and played solid defense, and made some shots, that we would have an opportunity,” Milton said. “Early foul trouble got us a little frazzled at times, but hats off to our players because they kept their poise.”
At the end of the Pacers’ loss this week to Midwest City, Milton thought his team showed more energy, which transitioned to the win, he said.
“Coming off our game earlier in the week, the way we finished that game with high energy, we focused on the details,” he said. “To say we saw a smidgen of it tonight would be an understatement.”
The win matches the win total for the Pacers from a season ago, and for Morris, the buzzer beater will provide her a good memory from the season, Milton said.
“It was definitely a snapshot memory for her,” he said. “I’m excited for our players, staff and the program.”
Enid plays at Choctaw on Tuesday.
