Enid’s girls showed the value of running in a pack in winning the Enid Invitational Saturday at the Northern Hills Golf Course on the NOC Enid campus.
The Pacers finished third-fourth-fifth-sixth-seventh in beating out Ponca City 25-54 for the team championship in their first meet of the season. The Plainsmen, with 96 points, were fourth in the boys meet behind Ponca City (21), Bethany (49) and Kremlin-Hillsdale (67).
“I was glad to see them run the times they did this early in the season,’’ said Enid coach Steve Bloom about the girls’ victory. “It’s a tough course with all the hills up and down, and for them to come in and run like that makes me feel pretty good.’’
Sarah Bonebrake was third in the 2-mile race in 15:21.9, followed by Loren Simpson, fourth, 15:40.6; Isabella Hubbard, fifth, 15:55.5; Gabriella Haro, sixth, 16:14.2; Abigail Poggenpohl, seventh, 16:16; Kaylea Maxey, 12th, 16:45; and Naomi Harris, 13th, 17:12.2.
Bonebrake had set a goal to finish in the top five.
“I’m very proud of myself,’’ she said. “A lot of my hard work has paid off. I’ve been running 32 to 35 miles a week, so I’m in pretty good shape. I felt good about my pace.’’
Simpson has been balancing cross country with volleyball.
“You really have to balance it out and keep your head straight,’’ she said. “I’ve missed quite a few practices, but I’m keeping on going. It felt pretty good today. A lot of it is not giving up on myself.’’
Haro, a junior, is seeing improvement.
“I didn’t push myself as hard last year as I’m doing now,’’ she said. “I haven’t had any distractions and I’m pushing myself a little bit better. It felt really good to get in the top five.’’
Haro said she felt she ran at a good pace.
“I was excited,’’ she said. “The weather was real nice. It wasn’t as hot as we have been practicing in.’’
Poggenpohl said she exceeded her expectations.
“It could be better,’’ she said, “but I ran a real good pace.’’
Kremlin-Hillsdale’s Taryn Ellis (16:34.7) and Ava Voth (16:36.1) were ninth and 10th. Teammates Pepper Elmore (17:48.2) and Rachelle Gragg (20:33.5) were 14th and 20th.
Kremlin-Hillsdale’s Harris Keithly was the top area boys finisher, taking fourth in 11:46.4.
“I was disappointed,’’ he said. “I was hoping to get a better time. I need to train more and run more hills, but I did love running against the bigger schools.’’
Johnny Ylitalo was Enid’s highest finisher, taking 10th in 12:32.9.
“It feels pretty good,’’ he said. “I was pleased with my pace. It was a very good day to run — not too hot or too cold. I tried my hardest. I would like to go 17:11 (for 5K, 3.1 miles) by the end of the season. Considering the time I got today, I think I can do that. You never give up and you try your hardest.’’
Blake Jensen was the other EHS runner in the top 15, taking 14th in 13:03.5.
“I was a little nervous before the race,’’ said Jensen, a freshman. “I was very pleased with that time and with my pace.’’
Other EHS times were Zane Briix, 22nd, 13:35.9; Hudson Plummer, 23rd, 13:51.5; Weston Johnson, 24th, 13:56.9; Cooper Reinhardt, 27th, 14:09.4; and Lucas Martinez, 14:24.8.
“The boys ran hard and ran competitive,’’ Bloom said. “You can’t ask for any more than that this early in the season.’’
Other Kremlin-Hillsdale boys times were Maddox Allison, 12th, 12:48.2; David Granberg, 15th, 13:17; Wade Ratzliff, 17th, 13:26.1; Landon Schultz, 20th, 13:28.8; Cheyenne Moore, 25th, 14:00.4; and Ethan Haggard, 26th, 14:01.3.
“I was proud of what they did,’’ said Kremlin-Hillsdale coach Pete Voth of his girls and boys team efforts. “I don’t think we are where we need to be now. We have a lot of work to do. This is a great place to get started with all the hills. It put us out of our comfort zone because we’re not used to running hills.’’
Ponca City swept both individual titles.
Freshman Julia Looper won the girls race in 14:51.4. Bethany’s Emerson King was second in 14:59.3.
“I heard everybody got a medal, but that wasn’t good enough for me,’’ Looper said. “I had to get first. It feels good. I was a little nervous early, but when I started, it went away.’’
Mason Blochowiak won the boys race in 11:13, beating out teammate Burton Miner (11:35).
“It felt pretty good,’’ he said. “I was pleased with my pace for the first race of the year.’’
Enid’s Tavie Bierig won the girls JV race in 19:32.3. Connor Quintero of Waller won the boys’ eighth-grade 1-mile run in 5:29.8.
The EHS boys and girls will go to a meet at Deer Creek Edmond next Saturday.
