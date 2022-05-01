Enid’s girls will be riding the momentum of a conference championship when the Acers go to the Class 6A regional at Edmond North Monday.
The top four finishers in each division qualify for the state tournament Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
EHS will be joined by host Edmond North, Moore, Mustang, Norman, Norman North, Northwest Classen and Moore.
The Acers crowned three champions at Friday’s Oklahoma Big Eight Conference Tournament at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center — Alexa Garcia, No. 1 singles; Haley Hibbets, No. 2 singles; and Krystal Archer and Taylor Stotts, No.1 doubles. Cheyenne Gill and Madison Nickels were second at No. 2 doubles.
“That was a good warmup for regionals,” said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “Everyone played well and we feel we have a good chance to qualify all four spots for state.”
Garcia and the Gill-Nickels team reached state a year ago.
Oklahoma Bible Academy’s girls will be going to a 4A regional at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center where the Lady Trojans will be joined by Western Heights, Byng, Chickasha, Elk City, Frederick, Henrietta, Kingfisher, St. Mary’s, Oklahoma Christian Academy and Summit Christian.
