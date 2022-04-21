Enid’s girls golf team had its low score of the season with a 393 in finishing 10th at the Putnam City North Invitational Wednesday.
Presley Blankenship and Margo Miller had Enid’s low scores with 95’s. They were followed by Baylee Wood, 99; Kara Runnels, 104; and Elisabeth Armstrong, 107.
“We played much, much better,” said EHS coach David Lee. “We had a lot of good, quality shots. We were much better around the greens and with our drives.’’
The Pacers will be hosting the 6A Western Regional at Meadowlake on Monday.
The boys will be trying to bounce back from a disappointing Stillwater Invitational when they tee off at the Del City Invitational at Trosper Park Thursday.
The Plainsmen had a 319 at Stillwater after three straight tournaments in which they shot under 310.
They are expected to go with a lineup of Mason Haley, Hayden Johnson, Dawson Branstetter, Max Fossett and Demetrius Farr. Farr was playing for the No. 5 bag Wednesday.
“None of us were happy with our scores Tuesday,” Lee said. “I think they will come back more focused and play a much more competitive round.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.