Enid’s basketball team will honor their seniors before Friday’s scheduled 6 p.m. girls-boys doubleheader with Putnam City at the Enid High School gym.
It will be the final home game for Plainsmen seniors Cam Mathis, Taye Sullivan, Xavier Altidor, Aidan Crawford, Samuel Hill II, Dhruv Patel, Chris Anej and Isac Jonathan.
The Pacers do not have any seniors.
This is the first group of seniors fourth-year Plainsmen coach Curtis Foster has coached from freshmen to seniors. He said he hopes to play all the seniors.
“It’s going to be a big day for them,” Foster said. “It’s hard seeing them go, but you have to keep the doors rotating. We have had a lot of good times so it will be kind of special. We want them to enjoy themselves and be able to walk out with a positive vibe.”
Pacers coach Nina Gregory said there were positives and negatives about not having any seniors.
“We missed the leadership, but we’re not losing anybody, which is wonderful,” she said.
Putnam City swept the Pacers and Plainsmen at the Pirates’ gym on Jan. 25 — the girls, 56-38 and the boys, 49-44. The Pirates beat the EHS boys, 62-46 at the John Nobles Invitational Jan. 22.
“Putnam City has a group of young kids who have some talent,” Foster said. “They can get up and down the floor and apply pressure.”
The Pacers will be without MaryAngel Jibbwa, who missed Tuesday’s 67-20 loss to Putnam City North with a concussion. Gregory said she is not sure about the status of Kyra Criss (concussion) but hopes Abygail Ketterman (ankle) can play.
“Putnam City is a good matchup for us,” Gregory said
It will be the regular season finale for both the girls and boys, who begin regional play next week.
