ENID, Okla. — Tabitha Miller scored twice as Enid’s girls soccer team shut out Santa Fe South, 4-0 Thursday night.
The Pacers, 3-1, also got goals from Lanie Gray and Ava Burnett.
Ariana Harris and Karly Earhart combined for the shutout in goal.
The Pacers led 1-0 at halftime but stepped up their play in the second half.
“I thought we had a hangover from Tuesday (3-0 loss to Piedmont)," said Enid coach Tim Lavoie. “We regrouped. We talked about how we had to hold ourselves to a higher standard and make our home field a fortress. The girls responded phenomenally."
Lavoie was pleased with the shutout and how his team responded to temperatures in the mid-20s.
“Anytime you score goals and not let one in, I’m elastic," Lavoie said. “The weather wasn’t ideal, but you have to adjust. The girls stayed mentally tough and they were playing for each other."
The Pacers will be off until March 22 when they play Mustang.
