Enid opened the Gladys Winters Festival with a bang provided by Garrett Shull’s bat, as the Plainsmen defeated Edmond North 10-7 on Thursday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Shull hit a homer in the bottom of the second to blow the game open, 6-1.
Jake Kennedy got the scoring going in the bottom of the first, though, when he knocked in two runs on a single, scoring again on a passed ball a few batters later.
“Garrett hit another long one today,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “Jake had a good day at the plate and had a lot of big hits for us.”
Starting pitcher Seth Carlson went 3⅓ innings for the Plainsmen, giving up five hits and five runs, two unearned. Karter Simon came in to close out the win.
“Both of our pitchers got into trouble and pitched their way out,” Gore said. “They showed a lot of composure, and that’s how you get better. That’s what we talked about after the game. We want to get everything fine tuned before the last week of the season.”
What really did Edmond North in was five errors; all five resulted in runs for Enid. While the Huskies got behind early, the bats came to life later.
“They have a good offensive club,” Gore said. “Even their outs were loud outs. It’s a good win for our guys.”
Enid, now 10-4 on the season, plays Deer Creek at 4 p.m. Friday before rounding out the Gladys Winters Festival on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Putnam City North.
“I like it. I’m not the one playing, but I enjoy watching these guys play and we have another good team tomorrow,” Gore said. “It’s going to be a tough game, but we will be ready to go.”
