The Enid Football team is holding a scramble golf event at Pheasant Run Golf Course on July 17, 2021 with all funds going towards the Enid Football program.
The event begins at 9 a.m., and those interested in participating can pay for a four-man team for $260. There are also three additional donation options. For $340, participants will also receive four Enid football T-shirts. Those who donate $420 will receive four Enid football hooded sweatshirts and those who donate at least $600 will be able to sponsor a hole for the event, in addition to the two other prizes.
Holes are available to be reserved to sponsor, they cost $100. Lunch will be provided, and checks can be made payable to Enid Football.
For questions, email rashaunwoods@gmail.com.
