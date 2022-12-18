Playing in the third-place games of the Enid Holiday Classic Tournament Saturday at Enid High, the Pacers and the Plainsmen looked to finish off the calendar year strong.
The girls fell to Deer Creek-Edmond, 51-48, while the Plainsmen defeated Hoops for Christ for the second straight night, 58-37.
For a while, it looked like the Pacers might knock off the 20th-ranked Antlers.
A strong start gave Enid a 7-2 run early as the Pacers were aggressive, forcing turnovers and cleaning up on the boards.
Enid went up 9-2 just 1:43 into the game, but Deer Creek went on an 8-6 run to close the gap at the end of the quarter.
Enid stretched the lead to as much as 13, and led 30-20 at the half.
Coming out of the half, Deer Creek went on an 11-6 run and pulled ahead in the final minute of the quarter. Enid jumped back in the lead, but lost it.
Once the Pacers lost it, that was it.
Enid had a shot, down 51-48 in the final seconds, but couldn’t drive down the floor.
Kyra Criss led the Pacers with 14 points. Criss was four of eight from the free throw line. Kirya Mack had 12 and was seven of eight from the charity stripe. Mack was also named to the All-Tournament team.
MaryAngel Jibbwa was perfect on two shots from the free throw line.
The Pacers made 17 of 24 from the charity stripe.
The Pacers enter the break 2-6.
ENID 58,
HOOPS FOR CHRIST 37
After going to overtime last night, the Plainsmen and Warriors faced off again Saturday for third place.
This time, there was no overtime needed.
On Friday, Plainsmen coach Jonathan Reed wasn’t pleased with how his team won. The amount of points the Plainsmen allowed meant they would miss out on Saturday’s championship game.
“If we would have had this exact same game last night, we would be in the finals today,” he said.
Not much changed in his team’s strategy; instead, it was mental, Reed said.
“The kids changed,” he said. “Their attitudes and their approach to the game were better today. For some reason, we were out of sync yesterday. We had almost the exact same game plan, but the kids came out to play.”
After having 33 rebounds Friday, Saturday’s game was the first time this season Enid hit the 20-rebound mark by the half.
The team looked different from Friday on the court also.
“I saw multiple guys contributing today,” Reed said. “I think yesterday was embarrassing and it hurt them, the fact the game was so close. We pulled together today, which is what I’ve been wanting.”
This time, the win was a solid win.
Tre Davis led the Plainsmen with 15 points and made five of seven free throws. Zaire Allen had 10 and made both his free throws.
Davis, Jaryn Porter and John Smith were named to the All-Tournament team.
The Plainsmen enter the break at 5-2.
