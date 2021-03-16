Enid couldn’t hold off a three-run final inning by Jenks and fell at home 11-8 on Monday afternoon.
With a tie game going into the seventh inning, the Trojans landed a two-RBI triple by Rhylan Wright. Wright would score on the next at bat, which gave Jenks a three-run cushion heading to the bottom of the inning.
The Plainsmen, who had batted well throughout the game, were unable to score again. Enid head coach Brad Gore said he didn’t think his team was ready to play coming out of the gate.
“We came to the yard lethargic today,” Gore said following the game. “We were not in tune with where we usually are.”
The Trojans scored two in the first inning on singles into centerfield and would add two more in the second on a two-RBI double by Rhylan Wright. Jenks held a 4-0 lead going into the bottom of the second inning.
Gore felt like his team needed to be “woken up” after the first inning of the game. His team seemed to answer the challenge the next time they took the field, scoring two runs in the second inning.
Jake McCool got things started for the Plainsmen with a line drive into right field that brought home Enid’s first run of the game. Two at-bats later, Hartling got one to drop in front of the centerfielder, which allowed McCool to tie the game, 2-2.
“We did a good job with the bats,” Gore said. “We just can’t play defense like that and not be ready to play.”
Every time the Plainsmen were able to tie the game up, the Trojans seemed to have an answer on offense. In the fourth inning, Enid was able to turn a 6-4 deficit into an 8-6 advantage.
The Plainsmen had doubles from Garrett Brooks and Garrett Shull and got an RBI single from Kade Goeke.
Brooks finished the game 3-for-4 and had an RBI.
“Garrett Brooks had some really clutch hits for us today,” Gore said. “He’s been hitting the ball all season for us.”
The Trojans would tie the game in the sixth inning when Cash Adams scored on an inside-the-park home run to centerfield that brought another runner in.
“We never could get mentally right in this game,” Gore said. “We made too many errors and mistakes ... we fought back and took the lead and then gave it right back to them. Hopefully we learned a lesson today in how to play a game when you’re not in school.”
Maddux Mayberry started for Enid and threw six innings. Mayberry struck out three batters, walked one, allowed 11 hits and six earned runs.
Gore was pleased with the performance of his starter, especially when the pressure was heating up.
“I thought Maddux battled hard,” Gore said. “He had some opportunities to fold there when we made some real easy plays look difficult ... and he just kept coming at ’em.”
Jenks’ Jack James picked up the win after pitching four innings and allowing three earned runs.
The Plainsmen will be back in action at 10 a.m. Thursday against Deer Creek in Edmond, followed by their second game against Norman North at noon.
