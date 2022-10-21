This story has been corrected to credit Bennett Percival with the 60-yard touchdown strike to Tykie Andrews, not Aidan Robinson
A week after a win over Westmoore virtually ensured the Enid Plainsmen a spot in the playoffs, Enid turned its attention towards a road matchup with Broken Arrow. Enid led early, but Broken Arrow won 45-21.
“We moved the ball well,” said Enid coach Rashaun Woods. “We had mistakes in the drive that cost us in the second half that we weren’t able to overcome.”
The Plainsmen started well, going up 14-0 early off two Tykie Andrews touchdowns thrown by Aidan Robinson.
Broken Arrow responded with 14 unanswered points, one touchdown passing and one rushing, coupled with a made two-point conversion.
The Plainsmen responded with a 60-yard strike from Bennett Percival to Andrews, one that will go down in Enid history.
Coming into the game, Andrews, who has picked up two more division one scholarship offers in the past week, was nine catches, 91 yards and four scores from setting school records and had a chance to become the first 1,000-yard receiver in Plainsmen history.
“I knew he had the ability to do it,” said Woods, a standout himself at Oklahoma State. “I’m glad I could teach him and give him the craft, its nice to see him achieve his goals.”
The 60-yard strike gave Andrews the single-season receiving yards mark and put him over 1,000 yards for the season in what continues to be a prolific season for the senior.
Broken Arrow responded with 40 seconds to go in the opening half with a 2:10 drive, ending in a five-yard rushing score.
Broken Arrow left too much time for Enid, however, as the Plainsmen moved down the field and got to the doorstep of the end zone. But with time running out, Daniel Real kicked a 23-yard field goal to put Enid up 24-21 going into the half.
On that drive, Andrews got the record for most catches in a single-season by an Enid wide out.
However, those would prove to be the final points Enid scored as Broken Arrow shut the Plainsmen out in the second half, scoring 24 unanswered to take the win.
Broken Arrow’s second half scores were aided by turnovers, one coming on a fourth down conversion attempt, and the other coming on a Bennett Percival interception that set Broken Arrow up in the red zone.
With the loss, Enid falls to 2-3 in district play, while Broken Arrow is 3-2.
Jenks and Bixby both won Friday night, to lock both teams into a first-round bye. The wins, Jenks over Southmoore and Bixby over Westmoore do help the Plainsmen.
Enid holds a tiebreaker over Westmoore after the win last week and hosts Southmoore next Friday at D. Bruce Selby Stadium. Enid can now no longer finish worse that fifth in the district.
If Moore beats Norman North on Friday and Enid can defeat Norman North in two weeks, Enid will have a good shot at fourth in the district, giving the Plainsmen a home playoff game.
“Southmoore is a game we have to win,” Woods said of the Plainsmen’s playoff chances. “We have them at home and have to prepare well and build off the positive things today.”
Running back Luke Rauh ran for 178 yards, putting his season total at 1,354 yards. Rauh now has the fifth most rushing yards in a single season by a Plainsmen back and is 58 yards from fourth, set by Ryan Logan in 1994 and is 164 yards away from 1,518 yards,a mark set by Devin Pratt in 2015.
“Luke is running the way I knew he could,” Woods said. “The offensive line is dong a great job blocking.”
Andrews ended with 14 catches for 203 yards and three scores. Andrews also become the first Enid receiver to have 100 catches in a season and currently has 1,105 yards on the season.
He is two receiving touchdowns away from the school single-season record.
Quarterbacks Bennett Percival and Aidan Robinson combined to go 14-27 for 216 yards and three scores.
Broken Arrow out gained Enid on the ground, 305-216 and in total offense 485-435. Enid had more penalties but Broken Arrow has 35 more penalty yards, 65-35.
The Plainsmen had five explosive plays, plays of over 20 yards, while Broken Arrow had six.
Enid is home for senior night next Friday.
