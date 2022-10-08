A week after a 49-35 homecoming win over Moore, The Enid Plainsmen faced the tough task of playing 6A power Bixby, winners of 54 games in a row. Enid was defeated, 77-14.
Bixby got the scoring going right off the bat, as Jakeb Snyder returned Daniel Real’s opening kick 90 yards to the house. A two-point conversion attempt was no good.
Bixby didn’t let up from there, scoring the game’s first 28 points unanswered. On the drive after the return, a dropped punt by Enid was returned into the endzone.
On Enid’s next drive, a punt return, this time by Tyson Williams was returned for a touchdown.
Bixby didn’t have an offensive play until late in the first quarter, on a drive resulting in a 47-yard touchdown from quarterback Connor Kirby to Cale Fugate.
Enid forced fumbles on the final two drives in the quarter.
Enid got creative with play calling to open the second quarter. Just 54 seconds in, Enid put together its best drive of the game to that point.
To cap off that drive, quarterback Bennett Percival pitched the ball to wide receiver Brock Slater. Slater found running back Luke Rauh in the end zone for Enid’s first points. Daniel Real connected on the extra point and made both of his attempts on the day.
Bixby scored two more times before the Plainsmen could get back into the end zone. Running back Jersey Robb ran 35 yards for a touchdown and Kirby found Luke Hasz to put the Spartans up 42-7.
Enid quarterback Aidan Robinson found Tykie Andrews for an 70-yard score after Andrews caught a ball one-handed on the 28-yard line and did the rest himself, evading Bixby tacklers to go the distance.
Bixby scored four times in the second half, once in the third quarter and three times in the fourth. All four scores were rushed by four different players.
Enid’s quarterbacks, Robinson and Percival, combined to go 14-32 for 161 yards and a touchdown. Percival also threw two interceptions.
Luke Rauh ran for 53 yards and caught two passes for 36 yards and a score while Tykie Andrews caught 11 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown. Andrews is now around 150 yards short of the 1,000-yard mark for the season/
Bixby’s Connor Kirby completed 13 of 20 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Enid freshman Tyson Kennedy picked off Kirby once, his third interception of the season.
The Spartans ran for 258 yards and five scores, the most the Plainsmen have given up on the ground so far this season.
Next Thursday, Enid, now 3-3 will welcome Westmoore, Westmoore is 2-4 after a 31-3 loss Friday to Broken Arrow.
Enid will go on the road following that game and will go back on the road to face Southmoore before coming back to D. Bruce Selby Stadium to face Broken Arrow in the Plainsmen’s home finale.
