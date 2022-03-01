Enid coach Curtis Foster said his Plainsmen could be proud following a 59-49 loss to No. 2-ranked Jenks in a first round Class 6A Eastern Regional basketball game.
Cam Mathis had 27 points and Xavier Alitidor 11 as the Plainsmen — down 43-23 after three quarters — made a game out of it after outscoring the Trojans, 26-16 in the fourth quarter.
“I’m very proud of those guys,” Foster said. “There’s no reason why they shouldn’t hold their heads high doing what they did tonight and competing.”
The Plainsmen cut the lead to four in the final period, but a “couple of miscues” would seal Big Blue’s fate.
“You can’t complain about that,” Foster said. “We played hard and we played a competitive game from start to finish. They didn’t expect us to play them that tough. We went at them very hard. We competed on both ends.”
Foster praised Mathis and Altidor, who were playing their final games for EHS.
“Cam had a complete game,” he said. “He had a couple of blocks, a couple of steals and shot the ball for us. Xavier was just himself, getting all those boards and doing everything he could to do his job.”
