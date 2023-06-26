Enid’s Blue summer baseball team will be back in action Tuesday when the Plainsmen face Norman at 10 a.m. at Seminole State College.
It is part of a college showcase at Seminole.
Enid coach Brad Gore said he will be going with a number of pitchers to get them exposure to the college coaches.
The Plainsmen will be hosting both Woodward and Newton, Kan., Thursday and Friday as part of a festival.
On Thursday, the Plainsmen face Woodward at noon, followed by Woodward and Jones at 2:30, Jones and Newton at 5 and Enid and Newton at 7:30.
On Friday, the Plainsmen face Newton at 1, followed by Newton and Woodward at 3:30 and Enid and Woodward at 6.
“We want to squeeze in some games before the (OSSAA) dead period (July 1-9)," Gore said. “The summer season has gone by pretty fast."
Enid, 11-8-1, was 3-1 at the NWOSU Summer Classic last weekend.
