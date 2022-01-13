Well-rested and as healthy as they’ve been since the season began, the Enid Plainsmen return from a 24-day break to face a red-hot Putnam City North squad in homecoming on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Enid High School gym.
Enid closed out 2021 on a three-game losing streak that started with a 48-41 loss to 6A No. 20 Northwest Classen. In the Plainsmen’s final two games, they suffered double-digit losses to Stillwater and Woodward.
Enid head coach Curtis Foster said after the loss to Woodward that he thought having the team spend some time away from the game and each other would help them leading into the second half of the season.
“I think the break was good for us, because we had a run of games there where we were around each other a lot,” Foster said on Wednesday. “… We’re getting back into the swing of things, but it was a good little break for everybody.”
The break should give the Plainsmen some fresh legs heading into their homecoming game, which will be key if they want to pull off an upset over the 10th-ranked Panthers. On Tuesday, Putnam City North downed No. 4 Putnam City West 58-42. Enid lost their home meeting with the Patriots 73-56 on Dec. 14.
The Panthers also picked up wins over 5A No. 16 Shawnee, 6A No. 18 Southmoore and 5A No. 7 Midwest City.
“It’s gonna be a tough ballgame,” Foster said. “We don’t get a night off.”
Through the first 11 games, the Plainsmen are averaging 53.1 points per game, led by senior Cam Mathis with 13.8. Mathis has scored in double figures in seven games including a season-high 37 in 63-53 win over Millwood.
Taye Sullivan has given the Plainsmen an additional scoring option, averaging 12.2 points per game.
“It’s gonna be a defensive ballgame,” Foster said. “PC North applies a lot of pressure and tries to get up and down the floor. They have a couple of kids that can shoot the ball pretty well so they’re gonna apply pressure on us all night.”
Foster said that his team has been fortunate to not have been hit by the recent COVID surge that has led to many games being called off this week. On Tuesday alone, nearly 200 high school basketball games were canceled or postponed due to COVID according to OSSAARankings.com. 108 of those were girls games and 82 were boys games.
The cancellations are beginning to have an affect on local contests as well. Drummond, OBA, Ringwood, DCLA, Timberlake and Kingfisher were each involved in COVID-related cancellations on Tuesday.
In junior college basketball, NOC Enid’s basketball teams have been forced to quarantine after a member of the men’s team tested positive.
“Right now — knock on wood — we’re lucky that everybody’s okay,” Foster said. “Right now we’re just skipping through everything like everybody else.”
The Pacers will face No. 16 Putnam City North (4-6) at 6 p.m. on Friday.
