The Plainsmen ended spring practices with a spring game in front of fans on Thursday at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
The team wasn’t able to stage a full game, so Enid held a scrimmage between the offense and defense. It was the last of 10 spring practices for the Plainsmen before they head off to the Bixby team camp June 2-4.
Plainsmen head coach Rashaun Woods said there’s a lot to be excited for as the team tries to improve on a 3-7 record from last season.
“The guys are better,” Woods said. “They’re stronger, they’re faster. I’m happy about those things, the things we’re doing in the offseason really shows. It’s just a matter of putting it all together. We’ve got a couple months to continue to do that so we can reach our goal, and that’s .500 and possibly pushing to be a playoff team.”
Percival takes the reins
Sophomore quarterback Bennett Percival will be taking the reins from Blake Priest who graduated. Percival has the difficult task of taking the starting job as an underclassman, but has the benefit of playing alongside several talented playmakers. Leading receiver Tykie Andrews is back, as the team’s second-leading rusher from last season, Luke Rauh.
At 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds, Percival has the ideal size for a starting quarterback, and Woods said his arm is good enough to play at the next level someday.
“Bennett has the chance to be really special,” Woods said. “He’s got the height, he’s got the arm talent, he just has to continue to learn what’s going on at a fast rate, because he’s going to be a sophomore starting out there. That’s not always the easiest thing, but he has clear talent, scholarship talent in order to play the position, and we’re happy to have him. It’s just a matter of keeping him healthy and continuing to help him as a player.”
The team will be without starting wide reciever Cam Mathis, who chose to focus on basketball. Sophomore Seth Carlson will take over his spot. Meanwhile, Andrews showed flashes of his big play ability from last season in the spring game. He caught several long passes during the scrimmage including a 40-yard touchdown catch with a defender guarding him closely.
Woods said he expects Andrews to build on the success he saw in 2020.
“He’s going to continue to make plays like he did today, he did it as a sophomore, I expect nothing less.” He said.
Woods said he’s excited about the offense, but can’t decide which side of the ball will be better by the time fall rolls around.
“Offensively I’ve got some young kids that’ll be better than what we’ve had in the past,” Woods said. “All of that just takes time. One day you may think the defense looks a little better and the next day the offense looks further ahead. It’s just one of those things where we’ve got to keep working at our craft and get as good as we can come August.”
D-Line a strong point on defense
Last season the defensive line was a bright spot on the Plainsmen defense. With defensive tackles Sean Graves and C.J. Adams graduating, Enid will need someone else to step up in their absence. Junior Omar Penate will return as the teams sack leader, as well as starting defensive end Donovan Rieman.
Woods said senior defensive tackle Quentin Dority’s size is comparable to Graves.
“They’re built different, but they’re both 300-plus and they clog the middle in there,” Woods said. “You miss those two guys on the interior, but really everybody else is back. They’re all a lot stronger, a lot faster and you can see it with the physicality and I think defensively it’ll be a strong point.”
The team lost several players who made an impact early in the season before being sidelined due to injury such as cornerback Daigen Gibbens (who led the team in interceptions), linebacker Carlos Alvarado and safety Tyler Cholerton.
“When we get everybody back, with the group that we’ve got right now, we’ve really got a chance to show improvement.”
The Plainsmen play their first game on Aug. 28 against Putnam City at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
