DECATUR, Ala. — Enid Soccer Club had a big day on Thursday, with the Enid Elite 07 boys team and the Oklahoma United 06 girls team winning all three of their games at the 2021 Southern President’s Cup.
Oklahoma United is 2-0 at the tournament after winning its doubleheaders on Thursday 1-0 against Lake Travis Youth LT Elite 06 and 3-1 against Florida Celtic Girls White. It’s the only team with two wins heading into its final game of the first round on Friday.
“These are some of the best teams from their states, they’re representing their states like us, so it does feel good to have the win,” Oklahoma United co-head coach and Enid Soccer Club President Mark Feightner said. “It’s nice to step into the last match with two wins, so we’ve got to do well tomorrow to guarantee ourselves a spot in the semifinals on Saturday.
Ava Burnett scored three goals for United on Thursday. She scored the game’s only goal in the team’s first game of the tournament. Ariana Harris played keeper in the game and made a one-handed save that kept Lake Travis scoreless in the game.
“We have a good team, we have a lot of depth on our team, so we’re able to pull from our bench and not really lose much when we put the players on the pitch,” Feightner said. “So that’s a really good feeling for a coach.”
The games were played in muddy conditions after four straight days of rain. In the second half of United’s game against Florida, it was raining so hard Feightner said the players could hardly see.
Burnett scored twice against Florida in the evening game. Florida played United’s next opponent, Charlotte Independence SC, to a 1-1 draw on Thursday. If United and Independence play to a draw tomorrow, there could be a three-way tie at the top of the standings, with the winning team advancing to the semifinals on Saturday.
Enid Elite bounced back from a 3-0 loss on Wednesday night to defeat Little Rock Rangers Academy 1-0. Sebastian Casillas scored the game’s only goal in the 43rd minute. Feightner said he felt like the team may have been a little on its heels in the first game due to FC Dallas ETX’s talent.
Elite held Dallas scoreless in the second half, and nearly scored. Feightner said that second half had a big impact on the team’s confidence about competing against these teams.
Both Oklahoma United and Enid Elite play their games on Friday at noon.
