DECATUR, Ala. — Enid Elite 07 will take on Dallas ETX Premier on Wednesday at 2 p.m., followed by Oklahoma United 06 against Lake Travis Youth LT Elite at 4 p.m. for their first games of the 2021 U.S. Youth Soccer Southern President’s Cup.
The two teams will represent Oklahoma at the tournament, which fields 12 teams from 11 different states across the Southeastern United States. By qualifying for the event, they become the first teams made up of mostly Enid Soccer Club players to attend the regional. Oklahoma United 06 is made up of a mixture of girls from Midwest City and Enid, while Enid Elite is an all-Enid boys team.
Teams will play three games over three days to determine the top four teams, who will play in the semi-final on Saturday. The championship game will take place on Sunday with the winning team earning a spot in the 2021 National President’s Cup in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 7-11.
Enid Elite will play the Little Rock Rangers Academy on Thursday at 10 a.m. and then against ANCSU Coral Springs F.C. Prime at 10 a.m. on Friday. Oklahoma United takes on the CSCFL Florida Celtics on Thursday at noon before facing Charlotte Independence SC on Friday at 8 a.m.
