Enid’s Mason Feightner and Cooper Reinhardt went 2-2 in finishing 10th at the Edmond North Boys Tennis Tournament Wednesday.
Feightner and Reinhardt won both of their matches in tiebreakers after losing in the first round.
They lost to a Yukon team, 7-5, 7-5 in the consolation finals.
Jacob Handing and Carter Reinhardt went 1-3 and were 12th in No. 2 doubles.
Khoa Nguyen, making his varsity debut in singles, was 16th in No. 2 singles.
“I think we did all right,” said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “This gives us a good idea of what to expect at the regionals and state. It’s a good overview of what’s to come.’’
The Plainsmen will next be in action Tuesday at the Union Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.