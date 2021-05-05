The Plainsmen dropped a heartbreaker to Union in extra time, 2-1 in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
Union scored the game-winner on a header by Rylan Franca that came off a throw-in with four minutes remaining in extra time.
“That was a great match, and it’s tough to go down the way we did tonight,” Enid head coach Craig Liddell said. “But we’ll keep fighting and we’ll pick our heads up and go on for another day.”
Union battled all the way back after Enid took the lead in the 47th minute on a header by Giovany Lupercio that went over the keepers head into the goal.
The Plainsmen seemed poised to control the remainder of clock and walk away with a 1-0 victory when Union received a free kick from the corner of its box. Union senior Diego Penuelas took the kick and fired a laser that found the back of the net with less than two minutes remaining in the game.
Enid again did a good job of keeping possession in the extra time periods, but couldn’t get a clean look at goal before Union put the game away for good.
“Soccer’s a game of momentum at times,” Liddell said. “And that kind of caught up with us and then it got ripped from us at the end, but it was still very even.”
The loss caps one the best seasons in Enid soccer’s history in which the team finished the season in second place in its division and on the losing end of a tiebreaker with first-place Stillwater.
“I’m proud of them to step up in such a big game, in front of such a big crowd and still look to play and compete, that’s awesome,” Liddell said.
Enid had given up just seven goals throughout the season heading into the game and just two in divisional games. The Plainsmen lost three games during the season with two coming at the hands of the same opponent (Stillwater) and two being decided in extra time or penalty kicks.
The game wasn’t just a heartbreaking finish for the players, as it was the final game for Liddell as the head coach for the Plainsmen.
“Very special for me, but very tough to swallow,” Liddell said after the game. “I don’t think it’s really hit me yet, I’ve got to do my piece and keep these kids’ heads up, but we’ll certainly drive forward.”
Liddell has accepted a position as EHS principal, but has said he plans to remain around the program in an advisory role.
“Unbelievable,” Liddell said of his final season with the Plainsmen. “I’ve loved all of our kids that’ve come through Enid High soccer since the summer of 2000 when I took the job, I’ve seen a lot of kids come through, to see the kids and where we are it’s very, very special.”
The team graduates 11 seniors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.