ENID, Okla. — With just over two minutes left in the game, Norman quarterback Tias McClarty took the snap from the shotgun and powered his way over a pair of Plainsmen to give the Tigers their first points in over almost 40 minutes of action.
The touchdown and ensuing two-point conversion put Norman up 22-19, the Tigers bench cheered and the Plainsmen’s sideline stood in silence. Norman held Enid on four consecutive passing plays to secure the win on senior night.
It’s become a common sight for Enid this season. Friday’s loss was Enid’s third that was decided by one score or less.
“I felt like the kids worked hard, they played hard we just had a couple things not go our way,” EHS head coach Rashuan Woods said. “I think the positive thing is that we’re able to compete at this level now. The improvement is immense, I couldn’t be more proud of the guys, but there are still areas when it comes to being above a .500 team that we’ve got to do.”
The Plainsmen’s preseason goal was to finish the season at .500.
With Friday’s loss, they’ll now have to win both of their last two games. That won’t be an easy task with both teams ranked in the top three of the 6A1-1 district standings.
“They’re going to be tough, all of our games have been tough,” Woods said. “There hasn’t been a single game that I’ve been like ‘Yeah we’ve got this’ — not one. All of our games are tough. There aren’t any easy games in this league and the next two games aren’t any different.”
The Plainsmen were forced to dig themselves out of a hole early after giving up back-to-back touchdowns on the Tigers’ opening possessions.
On Enid’s second possession of the game, the offense slowly and methodically moved the ball down the field, before punching it in on a one-yard run by Luke Rauh.
Rauh’s impact has been severely limited over the past three weeks due injuries.
On Friday, the junior got the start and the added boost in the running game was noticeable.
Enid scored the same number of touchdowns that Norman did, but missed an extra point and failed on a two-point conversion which ended up being the difference.
Rauh carried the ball 25 times for 83 yards and scored all three of Enid’s touchdowns.
“We made the most of our opportunities,” Woods said. “Unfortunately when you’ve got penalties that extend drives for them and you have a chance to make an extra point and you can’t make them, it’s the simple things that ended up being the difference in winning or losing.”
Meanwhile, McClarty scored also scored all three of Norman’s touchdowns. The longest came on a 63-yard run early in the first quarter.
The Plainsmen were called for nine penalties in the game for 83 yards including a facemask that gave Norman a fresh set of downs on its final possession of the game.
“With four minutes left we can’t give up a 60-yard pass down the field. You’ve got to understand the circumstance, and our guys have to understand that. There’s no reason why anybody should get behind us when we’re up with four minutes left. That’s inexcusable and that’s the mistakes that we can’t make if we want to win.”
Enid will look to bounce back on Friday, Oct. 29 when it takes on Edmond Santa Fe on the road at 7 p.m.
