After defeating Norman North on Thursday night, 14-2, the Enid Plainsmen capped off the second day of the Gladys Winters Festival with a 5-1 win over Blue Valley North, from Kansas on Friday night at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Dallas Goodpasture got the start for the Plainsmen and took a no-hitter into the fourth inning before being replaced by Karter Simon.
Goodpasture threw 4.1 innings and allowed two hits and no runs. He struck out seven batters.
Blue Valley North’s lone run came in the top of the sixth inning.
The Plainsmen got on the board. First in the bottom of the second inning when a single from Brock Slater scored Jake Kennedy. Slater had five RBI in Thursday’s win over Norman North.
Garrett Shull brought a run in on a double in the bottom of the fith to put the Plainsmen up 2-0.
The Plainsmen added three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
A bases loaded walk to Slater scored Goodpasture. Whaetley Chaloupek scored on a wild pitch and a bases loaded walk to Shull scored the Plainsmen’s final run.
Closer Jake Kennedy got two strikeouts in the top of the seventh to seal the win for Enid.
Kennedy pitched 1.2 innings, allowing no hits and striking out three batters.
The Plainsmen, now 10-6, are on a three-game winning streak and play Edmond North on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at David Allen.
