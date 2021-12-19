ENID, Okla. — The Enid Plainsmen’s run in the Enid Holiday Classic came to end with a 56-39 loss to Stillwater in the third-place game on Saturday at Enid High School.
Both teams battled hard through the first quarter, with the Pioneers holding a 12-10 advantage going into the second. The Plainsmen quickly leveled the score on their opening possession of the second quarter, before allowing Stillwater to go on a 15-5 run to close out the half.
The Plainsmen were successful in forcing the Pioneers into tough shots, but struggled to come away with the rebound, allowing Stillwater to extend possessions and grow its lead.
Stillwater’s Brennan Morris knocked down a corner three in the final minute of the first half to take a 27-17 lead into halftime.
“It’s one of those little things that we have to do better on the floor, screening out,” Enid head coach Curtis Foster said. “If we screen out, they don’t get that second and third shot. If we screen out, now we have position to rebound the ball, it’s those things on the floor that are gonna be the difference for us on the floor. We’ve got to get more consistent about doing things.”
The Plainsmen’s offense found some life through the play of forward Taye Sullivan, who paced the Plainsmen for a game-high 15 points. Sullivan also knocked down a pair of shots from deep to keep Enid in the game when the offense began to sputter.
Foster said the thing that impressed him most about Sullivan was the leadership he showed when things weren’t going the Plainsmen’s way.
“Even in tough times on the floor, I’ve seen him try to be a leader on the floor, and that’s gonna be big for us down the stretch,” Foster said.
The Pioneers had a pair of double-digit scorers, with Bradyen Reese leading the charge with 13 points and D.J. Cason not far behind with 12 of his own. Cam Mathis added seven points, but picked up four fouls, which limited his aggressiveness.
Xavier Altidor represented Enid on the all-tournament team and finished with four points on Saturday. Foster said it was nice to see Altidor get some recognition as one of the unsung heroes of the team.
“I thought for once a lot of people get to see that he can score on the back of doing a lot of that dirty work,” Foster said. “He never really gets rewarded for doing the dirty work in the ballgames that help give us a chance to win the ballgames, and he did a great job this whole tournament as everyone has seen.”
Enid continued to keep the game close in the third quarter, before the Pioneers pulled away for good in the fourth. Stillwater outscored Enid 15-9 in the fourth after starting the period on a quick 10-0 run.
Both teams got a chance to give their starters a break, which allowed some of the reserves to get valuable minutes.
“I don’t quite think we stepped up to the challenge,” Foster said. “At the beginning of the ball game and throughout the ball game we kind of fell asleep and didn’t do things correct on the floor to give ourselves a chance.”
The Plainsmen finished their home tournament with a 1-2 record to finish in the top half of the tournament, in fourth place.
