Cam Mathis scored 14 points, including the game winner in overtime, as the No. 20-ranked Enid boys upset No. 13 Choctaw, 60-58 Tuesday at the Enid High School gym.
The win allowed EHS to gain a split of the Oklahoma Big Eight girls-boys doubleheader. Choctaw won the girls game, 82-22.
Mathis connected on a five-footer in the lane for the winner. Teammate Taye Sullivan had missed a shot in the corner but Xavier Altidor was able to get his hands on it and get the ball to Mathis for the winning shot.
“Our young men are trying to take care of the old man,’’ said EHS coach Curtis Foster. “They really worked hard to put themselves in position to win the game. We didn’t do everything great, but we compete hard and found a way to win.’’
Foster praised the team play at the end, especially for Altidor “to do the dirty work.’’
Allotter had tied the game at 58 with a layup with just over a minute to play. Ayden Iverson set up the heroics by drawing a charge on the Yellowjackets’ Robert Gambol.
Iverson had sent the game into overtime by hitting two free throws with 43.2 seconds left to make it 54-54.
Mathis was joined in double figures by Iverson with 13 and Sullivan with 12. Jaran Porter added eight.
Gambol was the lone Choctaw player in double figures with 15.
Neither team could gain control of the game. Enid led 15-10 after the first period and 31-29 at halftime after Aiden Crawford scored on a layup at the buzzer off a Mathis assist.
The Yellowjackets used a 15-10 third period spurt to take a 44-41 lead.
“It was like a playoff basketball game,’’ Foster said. “We ended up on this side of it this time. Choctaw played a real strong game. We worked hard down the stretch to get some stops to have a shot to win.’’
The Plainsmen, 2-1, will face Edmond North at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Edmond Classic.
“This means the 19 teams ahead of us are going to be ready for us,’’ Foster said. “This team is coming around. I’ve always told them if they work hard and compete, they will have a chance to win. They are buying into it and working hard on the floor.’’
CHOCTAW 82, ENID 22
The No. 4-ranked Lady Yellowjackets raced off to a 30-4 first quarter lead and did not look back.
The Pacers, 0-3, are still trying to find their footing after spark plug Jasia Malolo went down with an injury Friday against Ponca City. Enid coach Nina Gregory said the Pacers are still awaiting word on Malolo’s future status.
“We’re learning to adapt without her,’’ Gregory said. “We’re trying to find out what’s going on and trying to find our footing. She (Malolo) is one of those girls that brings a lot of energy and positivity. We’re still trying to find our identity.’’
Choctaw was effective both inside and outside, hitting 11 threes. They had four players in double figures — Carley Gasaway with 18, Hannah Smith with 12, Alavoa Pruitt with 11 and Jazmin Smith with 11.
“They’re a good ball club,’’ Gregory said.
Mary Angel Jibbwa led the Pacers with nine points with two two-point baskets, a three-pointer and two free throws. Abygail Ketterman hit two threes in the final period for her six points.
“They are coming out and playing hard,’’ Gregory said. “We are dealing with adversity. They are coming out and doing the best they can.’’
The Pacers will face host Norman at 6 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Norman Tournament.
