Nine swimmers from the EHS boys team were invited to the All-State Preview on Saturday, taking home three gold medals, five silvers and one bronze to place second overall out of nine teams.
Dane Griffin took home a gold medal in the 100-yard freestyle and the Plainsmen won both the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay. Kade Couchman finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time 0.58 slower than Griffin. Luke Denney finished in seventh in the same event.
Griffin also finished second in the 200-yard individual medley. Couchman had another podium finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.19. Denney (third in the 50-yard freestyle) and Watson Stewart (second in the 200-yard freestyle) were the Plainsmen’s other two podium finishers.
Enid’s final team score of 333 was 34 points behind first-place Jenks and 100 points ahead of third-place Edmond North.
Griffin finished tied for second overall in the individual rankings at the meet with a score of 37, three points behind Jenks’ Ryan Healy. Couchman and Stewart finished eighth and ninth respectively.
The Plainsmen will have a meet with Yukon at the Denny Price YMCA at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
