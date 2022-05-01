Enid’s boys will be trying to qualify for state for the first time since 2018 when the Plainsmen host the Class 6A Western Regional on Monday at Meadowlake Golf Course.
The top six teams and top six finishers from non-qualifying teams will qualify for the state tournament at the Jimmie Austin Golf Club in Norman next week.
The Plainsmen should come in confident having won their own Enid Invitational at Meadowlake with a 303 as well as the Del City Invitational (285) and the Oklahoma Big Eight Conference (309 at Ponca City’s Lew Wentz).
The 285 at Del City was the Plainsmen’s lowest score in coach David Lee’s long tenure.
Lee has said any score between 303 and 310 should be good enough to qualify for state. The Plainsmen did that two other times: 303 at the Carl Albert Invitational and a 301 at the Guthrie Invitational (Lake Hefner North).
Mason Haley has had six straight scores in the 70s, including five that were 73 or under. He had a 71 in losing medalist honors at the Enid Invitational.
He will be joined by Max Fossett (four scores under 80), Hayden Johnson (four scores under 80), Dawson Branstetter (five scores under 80) and Demitrious Farr (two scores under 80, including a 70 which earned him medalist honors at Del City).
Norman North, Edmond North and Edmond Memorial are the team favorites. Oklahoma signee Jake Hopper and Mustang’s Cole Luber are among the individual favorites. Luber beat Hopper in a playoff at the pre-state tournament.
Golfers will begin to tee off at 8 a.m. in the 36-hole tournament, weather permitting.
Lee said weather could force the tournament to be cut to 18 holes.
He hopes the tournament can be played out. He said 36 holes are the best tests to determine the best teams.
Choctaw, Mustang, Norman, Westmoore, Deer Creek Edmond and Yukon are other possible contenders. Enid beat Choctaw and Norman by two shots at the Enid Invitational.
The rest of the field includes Lawton, Moore, Putnam City, Putnam City North, Putnam City West and Southmoore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.