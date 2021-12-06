Enid’s boys and girls will be warming up for tournaments later this week when the Pacers and Plainsmen entertain Oklahoma Big Eight Conference foe Choctaw in a 6 p.m. doubleheader Tuesday.
The boys, 1-1, are coming of an impressive 71-49 rout of Ponca City in which the Plainsmen outscored the Wildcats 44-22 in the second half.
They had four players in double figures — Cam Mathis with 18, Ayden Iverson with 17, Taye Sullivan with 14 and Jaryn Porter with 11.
Enid coach Curtis Foster said it was “the first time this season’’ that he had seen the Plainsmen connect as a team.
“They were making the extra pass, took the charges and got in the passing lanes,’’ Foster said. “The guys on the bench were jumping up and down for the guys on the floor. If we play like that, we have a chance against anybody.’’
Choctaw, 1-0 and ranked No. 13 in 6A, beat Putnam City 51-47 in overtime on Nov. 30.
The Pacers, 0-2, are coming off a 60-27 loss to Ponca City. EHS coach Nina Gregory was not discouraged after the game.
“This is something that we can grow from and move forward on,’’ she said. “We have a young program that will continue to grow. I have to remind myself that we’re playing 15- and 16-year-olds against 18-year-olds. If we can learn from every game, it will be a positive for us.’’
Choctaw, 1-0 and ranked No. 4 in 6A, routed Putnam City 72-26 in its opener.
The Pacers will be going to the Joe Lawson Tournament in Norman on Thursday while the boys will begin play in the Edmond Classic.
