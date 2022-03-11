Enid’s boys pushed 5A soccer power Santa Fe South to the limit before losing to the Saints, 7-6 in penalty kicks on a frigid Thursday night at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
The two teams played to a scoreless tie in regulation and it took to the 10th round of penalty kicks before the game was decided when the Saints’ Jared Orta scored after SFS goalie Edgar Perez stopped a shot by the Plainsmen’s Giovanni Sanabria.
Geovany Lupercio, Oswaldo Herrera, Sebastian Casillas, Armando Vega, Alejandro Isordia and Felipe Gomez had scored for the Plainsmen in penalty kicks.
Oliver Castellanus had three saves.
“Honesty, for a loss, I couldn’t be any prouder if that makes any sense,” said EHS coach Jorge Cabada. “Wins are nice, but we’re going to take a big thing out of this. Both of us had opportunities, but I think we elevated our game and put us in a great position to go into the break and move forward. The crowd was phenomenal, especially how cold it was (27 at end of game).
“We came down to the 10th penalty kick on a cold night. You can imagine having to wait five to 10 minutes to take your kick and how much pressure is that. Our heads are high. We’re not going to have our heads down at all. We’re going to re-energize. Get healthy again when we see Mustang the Tuesday we get back (from spring break).”
Cabada said the Plainsmen had scheduled Santa Fe South to see a scrappy, faster and more physical team. EHS was able to match the Saints’ aggressiveness. Castellanus had several key saves in posting his first regulation shutout.
Lopez made a key play late in regulation when he kicked the ball away when it appeared to have a chance to go in with Castellanus out of the net.
“Even when our goaltender came out, we had them covered,” Cabada said. “Everybody covered each other. Our forwards set the pace. We were disruptive. We knew it was going to be a fight. I think if went an extra 10 minutes, we would have come away with a win. I don’t want to take any credit away from Santa Fe South. They are one of the top teams in 5A.”
Cabada singled out the play of Lupercio and Herrera.
“Geovany sets the tone with the way we’re going to defend,” he said. “He cut off half the field and everyone else followed. Herrera was phenomenal. Once the kid believes in himself more, nobody can keep up with him.”
Cabada said his team responded well to the miserable conditions.
“It actually gives it more of a soccer feel,” he said. “The kids responded well on both sides. A couple of calls our way and it’s a different ballgame. It is what it is. It’s a learning experience and we’re in a great position to move forward.”
The Enid girls also played Thursday night, but the game finished after an early Enid News & Eagle press time due to forecast wintry weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.